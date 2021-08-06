Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.00 billion-$12.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.75 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.390-$0.410 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.48.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.54. 135,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,175,227. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,674 shares of company stock worth $22,506,635 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

