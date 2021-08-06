Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.69. 2,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,091. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group stock. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.54% of Bowman Consulting Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

