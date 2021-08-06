Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BCLI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.96. 664,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,414. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.68. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.03.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

