Bread Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $868,195.00 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 6th. Bread has a total market cap of $12.27 million and approximately $868,195.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. One Bread coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bread

BRD is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

