BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

BRSP opened at $9.79 on Friday. BrightSpire Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.77.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 333.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

