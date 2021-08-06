Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.350-$7.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,621,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,985,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.34. The stock has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

