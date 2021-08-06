British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,210

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,130 ($40.89) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BATS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($40.50) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,568.44 ($46.62).

LON BATS opened at GBX 2,654 ($34.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,772.08. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25.

In related news, insider Karen Guerra purchased 2,522 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,705 ($35.34) per share, for a total transaction of £68,220.10 ($89,130.00). Also, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total transaction of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,852,393.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

