British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,210

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,130 ($40.89) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
BATS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($40.50) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,568.44 ($46.62).
LON BATS opened at GBX 2,654 ($34.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,772.08. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
