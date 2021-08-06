Broadscale Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 11th (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Broadscale Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, August 11th. Broadscale Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of SCLEU opened at $9.96 on Friday. Broadscale Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $159,000.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

