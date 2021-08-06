Brokerages Anticipate Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Fastenal reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.26. 150,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,248,953. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.05. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

