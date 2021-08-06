Brokerages Anticipate Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Analysts predict that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) will post $2.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Raymond James’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.52 billion and the lowest is $2.46 billion. Raymond James posted sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full-year sales of $9.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.52 billion to $9.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.30 billion to $10.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 12.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. increased their price objective on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,684,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,234 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,469,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,490 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,156,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,358,000 after acquiring an additional 104,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,445,000 after acquiring an additional 100,162 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 400.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,610,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.87. The stock had a trading volume of 18,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,286. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.17. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $138.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

