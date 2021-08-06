Brokerages Anticipate Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $652.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will announce sales of $652.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $653.30 million and the lowest is $650.92 million. Waters reported sales of $593.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,410 shares of company stock worth $2,737,899. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $395.47. The stock had a trading volume of 250,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,207. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $399.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $355.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

