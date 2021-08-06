Brokerages Expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will report sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.48 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $6.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIG traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.46. 382,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,700. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.88. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

