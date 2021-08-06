Brokerages Expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. CGI reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC upgraded CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.27.

NYSE:GIB opened at $90.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.63. CGI has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

