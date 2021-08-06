Brokerages Expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.85 Million

Analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will announce sales of $28.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.50 million and the highest is $29.20 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $36.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $119.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.00 million to $120.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $118.40 million, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $120.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $29.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million.

FSBW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ FSBW traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $36.41. 77 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $307.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

In related news, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $141,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $104,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,383 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in FS Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after buying an additional 57,582 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

