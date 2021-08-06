Brokerages Expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.83. Summit Materials posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

SUM stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.15. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

