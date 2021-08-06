Brokerages Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SUPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.36. 7,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,763. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.