Brokerages Set Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Target Price at $56.08

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.08.

BECN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.04. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.07.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth $207,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.