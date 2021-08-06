Brokerages Set Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Target Price at $5.17

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.17.

GSS has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter worth $29,481,000. Institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

GSS stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.29. 408,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,279. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $265.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 129.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Golden Star Resources will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

