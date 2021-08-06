Brokerages Set Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) PT at $16.11

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTGC. Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 21,668 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 77,370 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,422,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.
Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 120.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.
About Hercules Capital
Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.
