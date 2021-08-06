Brokerages Set Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) PT at $33.13

Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTH. Raymond James cut shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE HTH traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $33.43. 581,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,530. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hilltop will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 102.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,550,000 after buying an additional 5,166,125 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 8.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,123,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50,719 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,021,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,851,000 after buying an additional 262,735 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Hilltop by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 950,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,429,000 after buying an additional 288,215 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

