Brokerages Set Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Price Target at $99.80

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.17.

MSGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.47. The stock had a trading volume of 228,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,204. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.11. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,892,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

