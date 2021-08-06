Brokerages Set Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target at $27.55

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 42,008 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.7% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 895,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $5,575,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Newell Brands by 158.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NWL traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $25.56. The company had a trading volume of 64,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,498. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

