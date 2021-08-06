Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.75 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

NASDAQ:CSII traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $39.05. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,836. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.33. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.66. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Scott R. Ward purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,710.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 1,500 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,622,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after purchasing an additional 448,477 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,449,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,259,000 after buying an additional 378,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter worth $9,689,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after buying an additional 162,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $272,419,000 after buying an additional 135,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

