Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ralph Lauren Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

RL stock opened at $124.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $64.08 and a 12 month high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.82) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 54.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.