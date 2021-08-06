Brokers Offer Predictions for Global Medical REIT Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Global Medical REIT in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.70 million, a P/E ratio of -119.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

