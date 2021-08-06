Brokers Set Expectations for Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01).

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $332.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRNT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Ceragon Networks by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the first quarter worth $34,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 13.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

