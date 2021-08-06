Brokers Set Expectations for IAA, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will earn $2.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IAA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The business had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $55.34 on Thursday. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 79.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 33.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.