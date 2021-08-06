Brokers Set Expectations for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $34.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth $6,694,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

