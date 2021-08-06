Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Holdings Increased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,902,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 653,222 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 3.5% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $453,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,455,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,559,000 after buying an additional 910,856 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,699 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,544 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $336,474,000. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

Shares of BAM traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,551. The company has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $55.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.06.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

