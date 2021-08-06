Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.71

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.71 and last traded at $55.69, with a volume of 43721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.44.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 72,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

