Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has raised its dividend by 14.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a payout ratio of 245.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of BIP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.38. The stock had a trading volume of 221,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,363. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.76. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $56.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BIP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.