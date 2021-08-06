Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Given BUY Rating at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$55.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CSFB raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$50.50.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded down C$0.09 on Thursday, reaching C$49.10. The company had a trading volume of 21,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,036. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.76. The stock has a market cap of C$13.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.54. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of C$38.15 and a 52-week high of C$63.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.70%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

