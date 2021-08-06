Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%.

BRKS traded down $5.25 on Friday, hitting $85.23. 1,107,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,703. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.76. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $108.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,631,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,973 shares of company stock worth $4,842,566. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

