Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 4,226 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period.

MGK stock opened at $242.49 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $174.51 and a 12-month high of $243.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.16.

