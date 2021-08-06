Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on KHC. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

KHC opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

