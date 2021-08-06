Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 8,314 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,649,000 after acquiring an additional 32,472 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,755,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $18,267,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,966,000.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $115.95 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $77.36 and a twelve month high of $118.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

