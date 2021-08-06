Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $710,000 Investment in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Parsons by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000.

PSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

PSN stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.79 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

