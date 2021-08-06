Brookstone Capital Management Takes $1.09 Million Position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 1.74% of Cambria Global Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMOM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 59.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Global Momentum ETF alerts:

GMOM opened at $29.64 on Friday. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $31.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.