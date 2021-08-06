Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,190 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $98.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.74. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WYNN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

