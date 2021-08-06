BSCView (BSCV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,017.00

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, BSCView has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $244,574.87 and approximately $9,017.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00046909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00114261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.79 or 0.00147482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,591.64 or 1.00125673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002691 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.07 or 0.00826492 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BSCView

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

