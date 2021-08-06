BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

BTRS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

BTRS stock opened at $12.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.31. BTRS has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BTRS will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $6,451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clare Hart bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $128,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,931.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,710,812 shares of company stock valued at $43,547,374.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BTRS by 569.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

