Buffington Mohr McNeal Acquires 12,854 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 6,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

BR remained flat at $$173.93 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,246. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.77 and a twelve month high of $175.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,746 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

