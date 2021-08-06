Buffington Mohr McNeal Decreases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Centene by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,933,000 after buying an additional 2,373,204 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after buying an additional 2,041,173 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Centene by 646.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,549,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,017,000 after buying an additional 1,341,704 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.72. The stock had a trading volume of 19,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,141. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.18.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.