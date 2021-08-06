Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $8.93 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.8% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,712 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.47. 77,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,371,258. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $470.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

