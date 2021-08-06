Buffington Mohr McNeal Increases Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 79.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,290 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 62.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 405 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 43.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 486 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

NYSE VMW traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,742. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.30. The company has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

