Buffington Mohr McNeal Purchases 290 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $320.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,253. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $321.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.98.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Argus lifted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

