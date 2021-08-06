Buffington Mohr McNeal Purchases 4,907 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,458 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Carrier Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after acquiring an additional 37,016 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,060,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.03. 58,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,662,004. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.82. The company has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $27.94 and a 12-month high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

