Buffington Mohr McNeal Purchases 650 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.89. The stock had a trading volume of 76,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,188,314. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $158.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.