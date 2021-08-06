Buffington Mohr McNeal Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after purchasing an additional 177,601 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 377.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 8,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,839,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,721 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.89. The stock had a trading volume of 76,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,188,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

