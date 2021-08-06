Burger Swap Market Capitalization Tops $71.63 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Burger Swap has a market cap of $71.63 million and $35.37 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for about $5.32 or 0.00012479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00056199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00016533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.57 or 0.00875968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00096677 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00042174 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 13,835,224 coins and its circulating supply is 13,460,224 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars.

